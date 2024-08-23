Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Foot Locker stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,402,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,137,413.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

