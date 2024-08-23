Foran Mining (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Shares Down 0.9%

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 3,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 45,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Foran Mining Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94.

Foran Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned McIlvenna Bay project comprising 44 claims that covers a total area of 29,418 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.