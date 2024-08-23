FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FormFactor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.01 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $49.21 on Friday. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $543,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $543,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645,913.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $1,001,986 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

