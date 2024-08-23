Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.08

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.08 and traded as high as C$6.65. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$6.55, with a volume of 784,485 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.08. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

