Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV opened at $121.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.97, a PEG ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $146.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.45 and a 200 day moving average of $119.20.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.83%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

