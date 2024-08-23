Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.61. 16,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 114,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $278.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLKR. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 154,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,633,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,807,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 606.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

