Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Trading Down 1.7%

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2024

Shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKRGet Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.61. 16,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 114,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $278.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLKR. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 154,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,633,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,807,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 606.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.