Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

