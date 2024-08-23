Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 224,400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $50,269,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 12.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,683,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,861,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,278 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at $20,200,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $16,255,000.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.00 and a beta of 1.08. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FYBR shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

