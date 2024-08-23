Frontline (FRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). Frontline had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Frontline to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Frontline Stock Performance
FRO opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.03. Frontline has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $29.39.
Frontline Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontline
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.