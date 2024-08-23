FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS FAUG opened at $44.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $624.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

