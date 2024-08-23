FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $644.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

