Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 million, a P/E ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 4.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.34.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

