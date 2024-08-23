Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Position Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,918,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,188,000 after purchasing an additional 297,923 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 32,941 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 83,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 36,663 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 94,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

FULT opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $334.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 17.93%. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

