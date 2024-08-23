Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) PT Raised to $80.20

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $77.60 to $80.20 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Get Futu alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUTU

Futu Stock Up 0.1 %

FUTU stock opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. Futu has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Futu will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Futu by 3.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 8.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Futu by 8.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 3.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

About Futu

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.