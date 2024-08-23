FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Fresenius Medical Care AG Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Fresenius Medical Care in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Fresenius Medical Care’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FMS. StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. Fresenius Medical Care has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

