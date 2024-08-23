FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Analog Devices, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.25. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $221.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.06. The stock has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,812 shares of company stock worth $9,648,861. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

