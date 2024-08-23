FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Boston Properties, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.05. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

BXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.54.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $70.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83. Boston Properties has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,568,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $890,848,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,502,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,031,000 after acquiring an additional 166,105 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 25.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,637,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,348,000 after acquiring an additional 542,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,074 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

