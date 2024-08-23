FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Issued By Zacks Research

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $8.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.84. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.53.

MAA opened at $154.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $155.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

