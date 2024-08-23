FY2024 EPS Estimates for Corning Incorporated Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Corning in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the electronics maker will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GLW. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $46.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 320,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131,455 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

