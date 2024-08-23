FY2024 EPS Estimates for Foxtons Group plc Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Foxtons Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Foxtons Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Foxtons Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Foxtons Group stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Foxtons Group has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

