FY2024 EPS Estimates for Foxtons Group plc Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Foxtons Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Foxtons Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Foxtons Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Foxtons Group Price Performance
Foxtons Group stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Foxtons Group has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76.
Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend
Foxtons Group Company Profile
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Foxtons Group
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.