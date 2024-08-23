FY2024 EPS Estimates for IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Boosted by HC Wainwright

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of IceCure Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

IceCure Medical Stock Down 7.0 %

ICCM stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical ( NASDAQ:ICCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 444.30% and a negative return on equity of 101.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IceCure Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of IceCure Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

