FY2024 EPS Estimates for Kodiak Sciences Inc. Increased by Chardan Capital (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) – Chardan Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report released on Monday, August 19th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.72) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.84). The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.55) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.37) EPS.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

About Kodiak Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

