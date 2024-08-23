FY2024 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Increased by Zacks Research

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mondelez International in a report released on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $3.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.47. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.39.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

