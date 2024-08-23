FY2024 EPS Estimates for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nano-X Imaging in a report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.93). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nano-X Imaging’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 611.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Nano-X Imaging Trading Down 7.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $7.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $408.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $2,498,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 116,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.