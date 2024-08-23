FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Hemisphere Energy Co. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hemisphere Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of C$20.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.90 million.

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of Hemisphere Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HME

Hemisphere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Hemisphere Energy stock opened at C$1.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.66. Hemisphere Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.21 and a 52 week high of C$1.87. The company has a market cap of C$171.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

About Hemisphere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.