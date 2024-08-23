FY2025 Earnings Forecast for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Issued By DA Davidson

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report released on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will earn $3.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.23. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.39.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $91.44 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

