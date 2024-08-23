FY2025 EPS Estimates for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Decreased by Roth Capital

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Bowlero in a report released on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Bowlero Price Performance

NYSE BOWL opened at $11.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62. Bowlero has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Insider Activity at Bowlero

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,945,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 848,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,945,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $549,539.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 958,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,395,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $1,636,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,440,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,632,000 after purchasing an additional 236,060 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,817,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after buying an additional 275,525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bowlero by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 39.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

