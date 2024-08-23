FY2025 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increased by Analyst (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.30. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on CM. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.79.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM opened at C$73.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$47.44 and a 12-month high of C$73.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.11 billion.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. In other news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.