FY2025 EPS Estimates for IceCure Medical Ltd Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for IceCure Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 444.30% and a negative return on equity of 101.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IceCure Medical from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

IceCure Medical Stock Down 7.0 %

ICCM stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. IceCure Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IceCure Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of IceCure Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

