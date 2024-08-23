FY2026 EPS Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $9.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.10. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DY. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:DY opened at $175.69 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $196.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.26 and its 200-day moving average is $154.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 107.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.