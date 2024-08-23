G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 95,341 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,408,000 after buying an additional 292,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,777,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,396,000 after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 874,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,440,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIII stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $609.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

