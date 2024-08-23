GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) and Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Financial Contrast

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) and GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Atmos Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. GAIL (India) pays an annual dividend of $60.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 370.1%. Atmos Energy pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GAIL (India) pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atmos Energy has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years. GAIL (India) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Atmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of GAIL (India) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Atmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmos Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67 GAIL (India) 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atmos Energy and GAIL (India), as provided by MarketBeat.

Atmos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $133.17, suggesting a potential upside of 2.66%. Given Atmos Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Atmos Energy is more favorable than GAIL (India).

Profitability

This table compares Atmos Energy and GAIL (India)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmos Energy 24.65% 9.01% 4.35% GAIL (India) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atmos Energy and GAIL (India)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmos Energy $4.09 billion 4.78 $885.86 million $6.67 19.45 GAIL (India) N/A N/A N/A $226.38 0.07

Atmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than GAIL (India). GAIL (India) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atmos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atmos Energy beats GAIL (India) on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers; and owned 73,689 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage facilities in Texas; provides ancillary services customary to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales; and owned 5,645 miles of gas transmission lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors. The company also markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), propane, pentane, naphtha, mixed fuel oil, polyethylene, and polypropylene; and manufactures petrochemicals, such as high-density polyethylene and linear low-density polyethylene under the brand names of G-Lex and G-Lene. In addition, it generates wind and solar power. Further, the company engages in the chartering of LNG vessels. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in New Delhi, India.

