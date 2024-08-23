Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$15.68 and last traded at C$15.85. 469,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 850,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Galaxy Digital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLXY

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.15.

In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Erin Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$77,915.00. In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Erin Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$77,915.00. Also, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.53, for a total value of C$413,205.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,668 shares of company stock worth $2,394,023. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Galaxy Digital

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.