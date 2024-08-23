Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.14 ($0.01). Approximately 207,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,915,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a current ratio of 4.01.

About Galileo Resources

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

