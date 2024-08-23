Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $260.92

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 260.92 ($3.39) and traded as high as GBX 299.85 ($3.90). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.83), with a volume of 62,210 shares.
Galliford Try Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 280.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 260.92. The firm has a market cap of £296.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,107.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74.
About Galliford Try
Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.
