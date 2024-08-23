Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 20.0 %

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

