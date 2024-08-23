Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe Acquires 40,000 Shares

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 40,000 shares of Galway Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$24,400.00.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,698.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 25,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$13,387.50.

On Monday, August 12th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,160.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 40,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$18,634.05.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 30,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 25,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$10,307.10.

On Monday, July 22nd, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,850.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$5,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,000.00.

Galway Metals Trading Down 1.6 %

CVE:GWM opened at C$0.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.76. Galway Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals ( CVE:GWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

