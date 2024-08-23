Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLPI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 90,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

