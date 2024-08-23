GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up to $23.52

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.52, but opened at $24.50. GAP shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 737,678 shares traded.

GPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $68,890.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,635.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GAP news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $68,890.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,635.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,132 shares of company stock worth $654,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,056,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,010,000 after buying an additional 750,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GAP by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,469,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,001,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 739,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,675,000 after buying an additional 193,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 589,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of GAP by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 91,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

