Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,531 shares of company stock worth $2,835,858 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $177.65 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $179.76. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

