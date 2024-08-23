Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,008,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,954 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 19.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,750,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,235,000 after buying an additional 2,450,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $23,054,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,031,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $28,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

GTES stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $19.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $885.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.44.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

