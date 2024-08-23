GBS (NYSE:GBS) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Free Report) dropped 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 467,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 955,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
GBS Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $16.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.
GBS Company Profile
GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GBS
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.