GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDI shares. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

TSE:GDI opened at C$35.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$524.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.90. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$30.77 and a 1 year high of C$42.83.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

