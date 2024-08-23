GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $12.60

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $13.19. GDS shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 786,157 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

GDS Trading Up 10.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.20.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the second quarter worth $108,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

