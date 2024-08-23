General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.06.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
NYSE:GD opened at $293.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.90 and a 200-day moving average of $286.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
