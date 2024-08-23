Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 26.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Gentex by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Gentex Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.44 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $572.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

