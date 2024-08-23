GGM Macro Alignment ETF (NYSEARCA:GGM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of GGM Macro Alignment ETF (NYSEARCA:GGM – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.21 and last traded at $28.21. Approximately 64 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.
GGM Macro Alignment ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20.
GGM Macro Alignment ETF Company Profile
The GGM Macro Alignment ETF (GGM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation by dynamically shifting investments best suited for the prevailing macroeconomic environment. Holdings consist of five underlying ETFs representing distinct US equity market sectors, sub-sectors, and market styles, including fixed income.
