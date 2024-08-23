GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) Trading Up 7%

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 163,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 34,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

GigCapital5 Trading Up 7.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.

Institutional Trading of GigCapital5

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigCapital5 stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000. GigCapital5 accounts for 4.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 4.62% of GigCapital5 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigCapital5 Company Profile

