Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.40.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $98.60.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.
