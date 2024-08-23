Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,780,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,398,000 after buying an additional 463,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $24,967,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,391,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 8,511,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $98.60.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

