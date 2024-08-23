Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Trading Down 4.9%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. 10,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 11,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

